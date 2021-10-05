Fort Bragg soldier dead, 4 others hurt in ‘tragic’ on-post vehicle crash

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier died and four others were hurt during a wreck involving a military vehicle Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. Monday along Butner Road, but no other details about the wreck were released.

Officials said that their thoughts were with the 16th Military Police Brigade.

The news release from Fort Bragg said Butner Road was closed near Wilson Park.

“This was a tough day here on Fort Bragg,” Col. Joe Buccino, a Fort Bragg spokesman, said in a news release. “It was a tough day for all of us. Our immediate thoughts right now are on the family, the men and women of the 16th Military Police Brigade, and the injured soldiers.”

The wreck is under investigation.

“Anytime you lose a soldier on-post in a situation outside of combat, it hurts. It’s a tragic loss. There will be a time for investigating the cause and nature of this accident, but right now we’re focusing our attention on the troops and families,” Buccino said.

Names of the victims will not be released until relatives are notified.

