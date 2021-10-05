Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Fort Bragg soldier dead, 4 others hurt in ‘tragic’ on-post vehicle crash

Two 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers were pronounced dead Friday after being found...
Two 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers were pronounced dead Friday after being found unresponsive in their barracks room on Fort Bragg.(WNCN)
By Rodney Overton
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier died and four others were hurt during a wreck involving a military vehicle Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. Monday along Butner Road, but no other details about the wreck were released.

Officials said that their thoughts were with the 16th Military Police Brigade.

The news release from Fort Bragg said Butner Road was closed near Wilson Park.

“This was a tough day here on Fort Bragg,” Col. Joe Buccino, a Fort Bragg spokesman, said in a news release. “It was a tough day for all of us. Our immediate thoughts right now are on the family, the men and women of the 16th Military Police Brigade, and the injured soldiers.”

The wreck is under investigation.

“Anytime you lose a soldier on-post in a situation outside of combat, it hurts. It’s a tragic loss. There will be a time for investigating the cause and nature of this accident, but right now we’re focusing our attention on the troops and families,” Buccino said.

Names of the victims will not be released until relatives are notified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Tiffany Marie Weimer
UPDATE: Wilmington PD locate 25-year-old woman previously missing
Intersection where fatal wreck occurred Monday afternoon.
Two die in fatal wreck at Whiteville intersection
A business and a home were destroyed in a massive fire at a veterinary hospital for horses in...
Massive fire destroys N.C. horse veterinary hospital, owner’s home
Mark Timothy Sykes, 49, was charged with first-degree murder Monday in the death of Jennifer...
Bladenboro man charged in wife’s murder 14 years after she was shot
An armed robbery at Fowler Jewelry store is under investigation.
Whiteville Police respond to armed robbery at jewelry store

Latest News

North Carolina PowerBall
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Sunset Beach
Carr's Academy
One of two daycare workers accused of child abuse pleads no contest; lawsuit filed against daycare
Get Fit with 6: October Challenge
Get Fit with 6: October Challenge
Outdoor warning sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant to be tested
Outdoor warning sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant to be tested