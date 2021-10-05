Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: sluggish low pressure system to focus rain chances

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a muggy day across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures ought to hover in the 70s to middle 80s and variably or mostly cloudy skies will carry a risk for scattered showers and isolated heavier thundershowers.

On the tropical weather scene: Victor has degenerated and Sam is turning post-tropical over chilly northern water. A broad and disorganized disturbance just north of the Bahamas has a low chance for tropical storm development by the weekend; the National Hurricane Center places 10% odds on this.

Catch your generally unsettled seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Please stay vigilant and prepared for any hazards the tail-end of Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Marie Weimer
Wilmington PD searching for missing 25-year-old woman
A business and a home were destroyed in a massive fire at a veterinary hospital for horses in...
Massive fire destroys N.C. horse veterinary hospital, owner’s home
Intersection where fatal wreck occurred Monday afternoon.
Two die in fatal wreck at Whiteville intersection
Mark Timothy Sykes, 49, was charged with first-degree murder Monday in the death of Jennifer...
Bladenboro man charged in wife’s murder 14 years after she was shot
An armed robbery at Fowler Jewelry store is under investigation.
Whiteville Police respond to armed robbery at jewelry store

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Oct. 4, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Oct. 4, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Oct. 4, 2021
First Alert Forecast: wet pattern begins, temps above normal
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Oct. 4, 2021...
First Alert Forecast: increasing humidity, rain chances
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Oct. 4, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Oct. 4, 2021