First Alert Forecast: sluggish low pressure system to focus rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a muggy day across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures ought to hover in the 70s to middle 80s and variably or mostly cloudy skies will carry a risk for scattered showers and isolated heavier thundershowers.

On the tropical weather scene: Victor has degenerated and Sam is turning post-tropical over chilly northern water. A broad and disorganized disturbance just north of the Bahamas has a low chance for tropical storm development by the weekend; the National Hurricane Center places 10% odds on this.

Catch your generally unsettled seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Please stay vigilant and prepared for any hazards the tail-end of Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

