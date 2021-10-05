First Alert Forecast: increasing storm odds, warm and humid

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with continued mugginess across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures ought to hover in the 70s to lower 80s for your evening plans; variably or mostly cloudy skies will carry a risk for scattered showers and isolated heavier thundershowers.

Shower and storm chances gradually increase throughout the week. Rain odds are as follows: Tonight: 10-20%, Wednesday: 30%, Thursday-Saturday: 50%.

On the tropical weather scene: Victor has degenerated and Sam is turning post-tropical over chilly northern water. A broad and disorganized disturbance just north of the Bahamas has a low chance for tropical storm development by the weekend; the National Hurricane Center places 10% odds on this.

Catch your generally unsettled seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

