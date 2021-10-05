COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants large murals to inspire students to be kind to one another

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Leland has a vision. Elizabeth Singley would like to create large murals at the school to inspire happiness.

She’s hoping to raise enough money on the DonorsChoose website to purchase the materials needed for the murals.

“Students will work together to create large murals (18′ x 5′ and 4′ x 5′) that will inspire them to be kind to one another and visually see a school family connection while their hard work will be displayed throughout the school hallways,” Singley says on the DonorsChoose webpage. “The murals will embrace Social Emotional Learning and be a great reminder of teamwork, school family and love.”

Singley needs $549 to fund her project. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding, will deliver the supplies to Lincoln Elementary.

Singley says the murals are needed now more than ever before.

“In a time when the world needs a friendly reminder daily, this gift will give my students the chance to work with real artistic mediums.”

If you would like to make a donation to Ms. Singley’s project, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.