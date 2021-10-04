Senior Connect
Whiteville Police respond to armed robbery at jewelry store

An armed robbery at Fowler Jewelry store is under investigation.
An armed robbery at Fowler Jewelry store is under investigation.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to an armed robbery that occurred at Fowler Jewelry store on J.K. Powell Blvd in Whiteville Monday afternoon.

Police are requesting help identifying the suspect (pictured) in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whiteville PD (910) 642-5111 or call 911.

Police need help identifying suspect in armed robbery at jewelry store
Police need help identifying suspect in armed robbery at jewelry store(Whiteville PD)

The incident is still under investigation.

