Two die in fatal wreck at Whiteville intersection

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two people died in a wreck at the intersection of Washington Street and N. J.K. Powell Blvd in Whiteville Monday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Kenneth Goben and Javier Pena.

Two other passengers were air lifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Roads were closed while law enforcement worked the scene.

The collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.