TRAFFIC ALERT: Ogden Park Drive to close during the day through November

Ogden Park
Ogden Park(New Hanover County Parks & Gardens)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting Monday, October 11, Ogden Park Drive will be closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The street will be closed while the North Carolina Department of Transportation works on the Hampstead Bypass.

During these times, Ogden Park visitors should use the Market Street entrance to access the baseball and softball fields. The Gordon Road entrance should be used to access all other park amenities.

All other times, the road will be open for traffic to pass through.

Starting Monday, October 11, Ogden Park Drive will be closed Monday-Friday from 7am-3pm due to NCDOT work on the...

Posted by New Hanover County Government, NC on Monday, October 4, 2021

