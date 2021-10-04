Senior Connect
Outdoor warning sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant to be tested

Outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, October 13.
Outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, October 13. (Source: Duke Energy)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy and county officials will test the outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 13.

The 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for three minutes at full volume. Some will need to be tested more than once to check they are working properly.

Testing is carried out in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Because this is a test, regular television and radio programming will not be interrupted.

In a real emergency situation, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

Click here for more information about warning sirens.

