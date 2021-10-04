Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: wet pattern begins, temps above normal

By Claire Fry
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday to you! Crisp autumnal mornings are going away for a while. By no means should you expect a heat wave, but an uptick in humidity will prevent overnight low temperatures from falling below the middle 60s to lower 70s this week. Also, expect seasonably mild / warm upper 70s and lower 80s for most of the days.

As a sluggish low pressure system pumps moisture into the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast also features plentiful chances for showers and thundershowers. Odds include 20 to 30% for Monday evening and 40 to 50% from Tuesday into the weekend. The risk for severe thunderstorms appears generally low; we will keep an eye on this angle in case of changes.

The Cape Fear Region continues to face no direct, definable hurricane threats, but legacy swell / surf / rip current issues from Hurricane Sam may remain Monday, so keep it safe in the 77-degree surf! Sam itself is becoming a post-tropical, or cold-core, low pressure system as it churns over colder North Atlantic waters. Elsewhere: Tropical Depression Victor is falling apart, while a small chance of tropical storm development sits north of the Bahamas. Stay vigilant and prepared for any hazards the tail-end of Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

