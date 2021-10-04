Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: increasing humidity, rain chances

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crisp autumnal mornings are going away for a while. By no means should you expect a heat wave, but an uptick in humidity will prevent overnight low temperatures from falling below the middle 60s to lower 70s this week. Also, expect seasonably mild / warm upper 70s and lower 80s for most of the days.

As a sluggish low pressure system pumps moisture into the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast also features plentiful chances for showers and thundershowers. Daily odds include 20 to 30% for Monday and 40 to 50% from Tuesday into the weekend. The risk for severe thunderstorms appears generally low; we will keep an eye on this angle in case of changes.

The Cape Fear Region continues to face no direct, definable hurricane threats, but legacy swell / surf / rip current issues from Hurricane Sam may remain Monday, so keep it safe in the 77-degree surf! Sam itself is becoming a post-tropical, or cold-core, low pressure system as it churns over colder North Atlantic waters. Elsewhere: Tropical Depression Victor is falling apart.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Stay vigilant and prepared for any hazards the tail-end of Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack takes his son and daughter to his late wife's beachside hometown hoping to heal and...
North Carolina filmed ‘One Summer’ to premiere this weekend on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son as search continues for 'armed and dangerous' Clayton...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son as search continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ Clayton murder suspect
(Source: Pixabay)
37-year-old man drowns at Sunset Beach, officials say
Investigators are still trying to determine the make and model of the vehicle.
WPD asks for public’s help to identify vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Oct. 3, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Oct. 3, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 3, 2021
First Alert Forecast: more sun to complete the weekend, rain chances escalate into next week
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Oct. 2, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Oct. 2, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Oct. 2, 2021
First Alert Forecast: delightful first weekend of October, caution in the surf