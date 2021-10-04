Senior Connect
Teenager charged in ECU’s pirate statue vandalism

ECU's pirate statue was vandalized and removed from campus for repairs back in 2016.
ECU's pirate statue was vandalized and removed from campus for repairs back in 2016.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged after the Pirate statue on ECU’s campus was vandalized over the weekend.

ECU police say the iconic PeeDee the Pirate statue on the university’s mall was vandalized early Sunday morning and had to be removed for repairs.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Efe Erdem, who does not go to the university and lives in Raleigh. Police charged him with damage to property. He was given a $500 secured bond.

A juvenile, ECU student was also involved and referred to the Student Rights and Responsibilities Office.

Videos and photos circulating on social media show the statue toppled to the ground, with his sword-wielding arm broken into multiple pieces.

ECU police released the following statement,

The statue is known for being the target of vandalism in the past. Each time, the statue has been able to return to a presentable display on its post.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

