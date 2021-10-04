Teenager charged in ECU’s pirate statue vandalism

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged after the Pirate statue on ECU’s campus was vandalized over the weekend.

ECU police say the iconic PeeDee the Pirate statue on the university’s mall was vandalized early Sunday morning and had to be removed for repairs.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Efe Erdem, who does not go to the university and lives in Raleigh. Police charged him with damage to property. He was given a $500 secured bond.

A juvenile, ECU student was also involved and referred to the Student Rights and Responsibilities Office.

Videos and photos circulating on social media show the statue toppled to the ground, with his sword-wielding arm broken into multiple pieces.

ECU police released the following statement,

ECU has a beautiful campus where many Facilities Services employees work tirelessly to maintain its beauty and charm. It is very unfortunate and disappointing when events like this occur. It isn’t just about a Pirate statue but also about the diligence and effort Groundskeepers, Housekeepers, Painters and countless other Facility staff members give to ECU daily.”

The statue is known for being the target of vandalism in the past. Each time, the statue has been able to return to a presentable display on its post.

