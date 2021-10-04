Senior Connect
Bladenboro man charged in wife’s murder 14 years after she was shot

Mark Timothy Sykes, 49, was charged with first-degree murder Monday in the death of Jennifer...
Mark Timothy Sykes, 49, was charged with first-degree murder Monday in the death of Jennifer Sykes.(Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro man has been charged with the murder of his wife who died in 2020, more than 12 years after he shot her.

Mark Timothy Sykes, 49, was charged with first-degree murder Monday in the death of Jennifer Sykes.

“On October 4, 2007, Mark Timothy Sykes of 2006 Berry Lewis Road in Bladenboro shot his wife, Jennifer Bass Sykes, with a handgun in the abdomen during a domestic argument. Jennifer Sykes was taken to the hospital where she was treated and underwent several surgeries for her injuries,” the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. “Mark Sykes was charged with Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and sentenced in June of 2008 to the North Carolina Department of Corrections. Sykes served four years and four months for the charge.

“Over the next thirteen years, Jennifer Sykes continued to experience complications due to her gunshot wound. In March 2020, Jennifer Sykes passed away due to complications from her gunshot wound to the abdomen. An autopsy was conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh and the cause of death was found to be complications of a remote gunshot wound to the abdomen.”

Sykes is being held at the Bladen County Detention Center under no bond.

