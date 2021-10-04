Architects complete schematic design for Project Grace

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The schematic design for the new building, which is part of the county’s “Project Grace” redevelopment project, has been completed and was presented to the NHC Commission meeting Monday evening.

The goal of the architects, LS3P, was to incorporate elements of local history into the design and combine them with modern, functional touches.

“We want this project to feel like it belongs in downtown Wilmington,” said lead architect Chris Boney.

He said that they wanted to celebrate the ballast stone walls, brick and terracotta, ship building, gathering places, and to bring in the poetic qualities of paper via translucency and light.

The exterior design renderings can be viewed here and a video outlining the different services and experiences on each floor can be watched here.

According to a news release from New Hanover County, the plans will ensure there is something for everyone.

As outlined in the floor plans, the library will continue to provide adult services, children services, and local history services, and will be adding enhanced teen and tween services to ensure all citizens have a place to learn and grow. It will also have two outdoor reading terraces, one dedicated specifically to children on the first floor and one dedicated to adults on the second floor, and incorporate natural light throughout to ensure it is a welcoming and open space.

The museum experience will be greatly enhanced with a planetarium/immersive theater, gallery for Cape Fear Stories, health and nutrition gallery, Science Matters gallery, outdoor exhibit space, and changing gallery to accommodate a wider range of traveling exhibits. There will also be plenty of outdoor space dedicated to the museum and for community celebrations and meetings. The building will also have shared multi-purpose space that the library and museum can both use for additional programming opportunities.

The next phase includes the development team working with a structural engineer for the downtown building, along with a landscape architect and exhibit designer for the museum, a process that is expected to last through January.

While the design development phase continues, New Hanover County is seeking ideas from the public as to what the new building should be named.

Suggestions can be submitted here through Monday, October 18.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.