Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million.

Saturday night’s numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball was 1.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday’s grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

One thing that hasn’t changed, though, are the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $474.8 million before taxes.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son as search continues for 'armed and dangerous' Clayton...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son as search continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ Clayton murder suspect
Investigators are still trying to determine the make and model of the vehicle.
WPD asks for public’s help to identify vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
(Source: Pixabay)
37-year-old man drowns at Sunset Beach, officials say
Jack takes his son and daughter to his late wife's beachside hometown hoping to heal and...
North Carolina filmed ‘One Summer’ to premiere this weekend on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Craven County shooting
At least one law enforcement officer injured in Craven County shooting

Latest News

Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset in...
Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day
The district attorney says 27-year-old Ian Cranston fatally shot 22-year-old Barry Washington...
Man charged with murder of Black man who complimented his girlfriend
This Sept. 28, 2015, file photo shows David Lee Roth, the high-kicking lead singer of the rock...
Van Halen’s David Lee Roth announces retirement
The death of 35-year-old Illinois State Police District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason has been...
Illinois trooper’s expressway shooting death ruled suicide