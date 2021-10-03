Local surfing event bringing young athletes and professionals together

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Sports competitions are typically a pretty serious match up for athletes, professional or not. Local surfers spent Saturday at Wrightsville Beach catching some waves--and big ones at that, thanks to Hurricane Sam out at sea.

“It’s been small conditions throughout the week, but today is the best we’ve had, it’s great waves for a foam contest,” said surfer Mike Beach. That foam contest he’s talking about, the Red Bull Foam Wreckers Contest. Hosted at Wrightsville Beach for the first time, attracting local surfers and even some professionals to bring the surfing community together and have some fun.

The event had only a few rules, one of them being that only soft-boards are allowed, like a boogie board, so that adds to the excitement for the day.

“It’s all about having fun. It’s the complete opposite of a normal surf event. They judge when somebody falls, when somebody is being a goofball, so it’s an event all about fun,” Beach said.

Athletes were not judged based on their skill level Saturday afternoon, instead surfers earned points about how lively and entertained they were during the event, meaning that they didn’t have to perfectly surf those almost 12-foot waves, but they just needed to have some fun.

“It’s a blessing to me, I love the sport of surfing,” Beach said. “It keeps me involved. To see an event like this, with Red Bull coming to town, we don’t get this event too often so it’s good to just give a different vibe to it. Everybody’s having fun so no pressure, it’s all about fun,” Beach said.

Some of the professionals there were ecstatic about getting to know some of the younger, local surfers as they work to bond the surfing community from all over.

“It’s an opportunity to get out of your house, get down to the beach and have fun, hang out with the surfing community, catch a couple waves and we got Hurricane Sam cranking over here, some of these waves are like in the 12 foot range,” said surfer Ben Gravy. “Most surf contests are really serious this one is based off of having fun.”

