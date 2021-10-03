Senior Connect
Local alum hoping to inspire others after publishing new children’s book

Kira Bigwood reading her newly published book 'Secret, Secret Agent Guy.'
Kira Bigwood reading her newly published book 'Secret, Secret Agent Guy.'
By Mara McJilton
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When Kira Bigwood, a Wilmington native, graduated from John T. Hoggard High School she had dreams of writing and publishing children’s books.

“I’ve been working at this for eight years,” Bigwood said. “I have over 100 rejection letters of stories I’ve sent out that they said ‘no thank you,’ but, you know I learned from those, some of those had notes I would make those changes and I would just keep at it.”

After years of rejection, Bigwood’s dreams of publishing a children’s book finally came true. Bigwood is the author of a newly published children’s book. “This is the first book I’ve ever gotten published, but it’s not the first book I’ve ever written. It’s probably the 10th book I’ve ever written,” Bigwood said.

Bigwood’s newest book, “Secret, Secret Agent Guy” was recently published, bringing her back to her hometown for a little book tour. “I’m gonna be in the schools next week doing visits and to be able to kind of inspire that next generation of creative thinkers is really inspiring,” Bigwood said.

“It’s a lullaby for little spies, a 007 twist on ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’,” Bigwood explained.

Her inspiration for the book came from her children, and the years of rejection motivated her to make it to the moment that she had been waiting for, for quite some time now.

The book is available online and in stores, click here for a list of places to buy “Secret, Secret Agent Guy.”

