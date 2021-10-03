Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: more sun to complete the weekend, rain chances escalate into next week

By Claire Fry
Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! To round out the first weekend of October, expect pleasant dry skies and seasonable temperatures to the Cape Fear Region courtesy of a high pressure cell. Mostly sunny skies will poke high temperatures into the low-to-middle 80s, while less cloud coverage will propel overnight lows in the middle 60s where long sleeves will be more comfortable.

CAUTION IN THE SURF: the 78-degree surf may feel welcoming, but distant Hurricane Sam is adding some potentially dangerous energy to the waves: expect two to four-foot breakers with some localized five-foot sets and a moderate to high risk of rip currents.

Hurricane Sam itself is on-track to morph into a beastly and vast cold-core storm over the chilly northern Atlantic latitudes next week. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, meanwhile, Victor has been downgraded to a remnant low and remains likely to take a nonthreatening open-water track. As Atlantic Hurricane Season tends to only slowly settle in October, you are advised to stay vigilant and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington, which includes the return of rain chances, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into this young month of October. A full ten-day forecast is always available your always-free WECT Weather App.

