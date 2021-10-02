New bill allows distilleries to sell alcohol any day of the week

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Gov. Cooper recently signed a bill that modifies the current alcohol laws in our state.

One of those changes allows you to buy liquor bottles any day of the week.

Beginning this Sunday, liquor bottles can legally be sold at distilleries.

It is something that has not been possible since Prohibition. And it’s not the only change happening with alcohol sales.

Other changes include social districts for people to drink outside, online orders at ABC stores and the expansion of growler sizes from two liters to four.

Cary Joshi, CEO of Social House Vodka, said the new law will give him and other distilleries a much-needed economic boost during the ongoing pandemic.

“When the pandemic happened, we did our best to convert some operations to hand sanitizer and we donated a lot of that product to local communities and those organizations in need. And the ability now to go ahead and allow folks to go ahead and see our venue, see how we make our spirit is really important for us given these tough times.”

The law allows liquor bottle sales to take place from noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays. It does not affect hours for ABC stores. They will remain closed.

