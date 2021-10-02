Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: surf harbors hazards on an otherwise gorgeous fall weekend

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A high pressure cell will deliver nice, dry skies and seasonable temperatures to the Cape Fear Region this weekend. Caution if you are hitting the beach, though: the 77-degree surf may feel welcoming, but distant Hurricane Sam is adding some potentially dangerous energy to the waves: expect two to four-foot breakers with some localized five-foot sets and a moderate to high risk of rip currents.

Hurricane Sam itself skirted past Bermuda Friday night and is on-track to morph into a beastly cold-core storm over the chilly northern Atlantic latitudes next week. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, meanwhile, Victor remains likely to take a nonthreatening open-water track. As Atlantic Hurricane Season tends to only slowly settle in October, you are advised to stay vigilant and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington, which includes a return to rain chances, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into this young month of October. A full ten-day forecast is always available your always-free WECT Weather App.

