Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son as search continues for 'armed and dangerous' Clayton murder suspect(WNCN)
By Michael Prunka, Patrick Zarcone
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – An Amber Alert was issued Friday as police search for an armed and dangerous woman charged in connection with a murder Thursday afternoon near downtown Clayton, Town officials said.

The Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Dior Singleton. He is believed to be with his mother, Camille Singleton, who is wanted for the murder of Inita Gaither, according to a news release from Clayton spokesperson Nathanael Shelton.

Gaither was found dead in a home along Crawford Parkway, which is just off of W. Main Street in Clayton. Police Chief Greg Tart told CBS 17 on Thursday night that the incident began as a welfare check call made by family around 4:30 p.m.

PREVIOUS: Woman killed at home near downtown Clayton, police say 

Authorities said Gaither, 68, lived at the home and was related to Singleton.

“You don’t expect anything to happen so close to you. I’m still trying to digest this,” said neighbor Ronald Thomas. “She was just a nice neighbor, always willing to help.”

Gaither was shot in the head with a handgun, according to the incident report.

Singleton was last known to be driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado U-Haul two-door pickup truck. However, Shelton said investigators learned that the vehicle was turned back into a U-Haul dealership in Georgia via a dropbox.

Clayton police requested the Amber Alert. They said they obtained information on Singleton and her son through Dior’s father, who is currently deployed on a Navy ship out at sea.

“Based on the additional information gathered from Dior’s father, it was determined that it met the criteria for an Amber Alert,” a news release said.

