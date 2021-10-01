WPD on scene of pedestrian-involved traffic collision on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 4300 Block of Market Street westbound is closed to vehicle traffic as the Wilmington Police Department investigates a traffic accident.

WPD posted to Facebook just after 5 a.m. on Friday, saying they are investigating a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

The 4300 block of Market Street is near the intersection of Kerr Avenue. Drivers in the area are told to find an alternate route.

This a developing story. Check this page for updates.

Traffic Alert!! Wilmington Police Dept. is investigating a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The 4300 Block of Market St westbound is close to vehicle traffic. Please find an alternate route. Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Friday, October 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.