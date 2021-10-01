Senior Connect
WPD on scene of pedestrian-involved traffic collision on Market Street

Pedestrian-involved accident near Market/Kerr
Pedestrian-involved accident near Market/Kerr(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 4300 Block of Market Street westbound is closed to vehicle traffic as the Wilmington Police Department investigates a traffic accident.

WPD posted to Facebook just after 5 a.m. on Friday, saying they are investigating a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

The 4300 block of Market Street is near the intersection of Kerr Avenue. Drivers in the area are told to find an alternate route.

This a developing story. Check this page for updates.

Traffic Alert!! Wilmington Police Dept. is investigating a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The 4300 Block of Market St westbound is close to vehicle traffic. Please find an alternate route.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Friday, October 1, 2021

