WPD on scene of pedestrian-involved traffic collision on Market Street
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 4300 Block of Market Street westbound is closed to vehicle traffic as the Wilmington Police Department investigates a traffic accident.
WPD posted to Facebook just after 5 a.m. on Friday, saying they are investigating a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.
The 4300 block of Market Street is near the intersection of Kerr Avenue. Drivers in the area are told to find an alternate route.
This a developing story. Check this page for updates.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.