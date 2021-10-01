UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Market Street Friday morning
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington woman died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to 4300 Market Street around 4:30 a.m., where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. EMS arrived and determined the 30-year-old female victim from Wilmington was deceased.
WPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating this as a hit and run fatality.
The 4300 block of Market Street, located near the intersection of Kerr Avenue, was blocked off in the westbound lanes, but opened back up around 7:45 Friday morning.
