Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Market Street Friday morning

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington woman died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to 4300 Market Street around 4:30 a.m., where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. EMS arrived and determined the 30-year-old female victim from Wilmington was deceased.

WPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating this as a hit and run fatality.

The 4300 block of Market Street, located near the intersection of Kerr Avenue, was blocked off in the westbound lanes, but opened back up around 7:45 Friday morning.

News Release Wilmington Police Department Friday, October 1, 2021 ONE PERSON PASSES AWAY FOLLOWING HIT AND RUN...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Friday, October 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies confiscated 291 grams of cocaine, 298 grams of heroin, approximately 137 dosage units...
Drug suspect jailed on $5 million bond after multi-county pursuit ends in crash, deputies say
Adam Kendall Marshall
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run makes first appearance in court
One of more than a dozen search warrants issued in fraud investigation into former pastor and...
Search warrants reveal new details about former pastor and treasurer arrested for church embezzlement
Wendi McLamb
Former pastor, treasurer accused of embezzling $136K from Brunswick County church
Aloni Wade, who is 15 years old, was last seen in Bladenboro on September 23
Bladenboro Police seek help finding missing juvenile

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
37-year-old man drowns at Sunset Beach, officials say
WPD responds to pedestrian-involved traffic collision on Market Street
WPD responds to pedestrian-involved traffic collision on Market Street
WPD on scene of pedestrian-involved traffic collision on Market Street
WPD on scene of pedestrian-involved traffic collision on Market Street
Family of Marine Corps officer killed upset over sentence given to driver.
‘Justice did not get justice:’ Parents of Marine Corps officer killed upset over sentence given to driver