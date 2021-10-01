UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Market Street Friday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington woman died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to 4300 Market Street around 4:30 a.m., where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. EMS arrived and determined the 30-year-old female victim from Wilmington was deceased.

WPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating this as a hit and run fatality.

The 4300 block of Market Street, located near the intersection of Kerr Avenue, was blocked off in the westbound lanes, but opened back up around 7:45 Friday morning.

News Release Wilmington Police Department Friday, October 1, 2021 ONE PERSON PASSES AWAY FOLLOWING HIT AND RUN... Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Friday, October 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.