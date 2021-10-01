WPD asks for public’s help to identify vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly hit-and-run that happened at 4300 Market Street in the early hours of Friday morning, October 1.

WPD released this photo of a car that may have been involved in the incident that happened at 4:28 a.m. at Market Street and New Center Drive.

Investigators are still trying to determine the make and model of the vehicle.

According to WPD, the victim, 30-year-old Stephanie Chesire, passed away from her injuries.

If you or someone you know can identify the driver of this vehicle, please call WPD immediately at 910-343-3609.

