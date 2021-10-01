Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD asks for public’s help to identify vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

Investigators are still trying to determine the make and model of the vehicle.
Investigators are still trying to determine the make and model of the vehicle.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly hit-and-run that happened at 4300 Market Street in the early hours of Friday morning, October 1.

WPD released this photo of a car that may have been involved in the incident that happened at 4:28 a.m. at Market Street and New Center Drive.

Investigators are still trying to determine the make and model of the vehicle.

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Market Street Friday morning

According to WPD, the victim, 30-year-old Stephanie Chesire, passed away from her injuries.

If you or someone you know can identify the driver of this vehicle, please call WPD immediately at 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal pedestrian accident on Market St
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Market Street Friday morning
Deputies confiscated 291 grams of cocaine, 298 grams of heroin, approximately 137 dosage units...
Drug suspect jailed on $5 million bond after multi-county pursuit ends in crash, deputies say
One of more than a dozen search warrants issued in fraud investigation into former pastor and...
Search warrants reveal new details about former pastor and treasurer arrested for church embezzlement
Adam Kendall Marshall
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run makes first appearance in court
Wendi McLamb
Former pastor, treasurer accused of embezzling $136K from Brunswick County church

Latest News

New process aims to find source of bacteria levels in Pages Creek
New process aims to find source of bacteria levels in Pages Creek
Rip current risk is high and man drowns at Sunset Beach
Rip current risk is high and man drowns at Sunset Beach
Wilmington Chamber of Commerce to host Minority Enterprise Development week
Wilmington Chamber of Commerce to host Minority Enterprise Development week
Tucker Mackenzie Rector
Man found guilty in 2020 Columbus County murder