TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Military Cutoff Rd. closed due to gas line leak

A section of Military Cutoff Road is closed as emergency crews deal with a gas leak Friday morning.(Live 5)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Military Cutoff Road is closed as emergency crews deal with a gas leak Friday morning.

Details are limited but Military Cutoff Road, between Sir Tyler Drive and Station Road, across from Mayfaire Town Center is currently closed as the leak is being repaired.

No word yet on if any evacuations are necessary. We’ve reached out to the Wilmington Fire Department for additional information.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

