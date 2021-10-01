Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane shift on N. 23rd Street to resume Monday

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane shift on N. 23rd Street near One Tree Hill Way originally planned for Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3, has been cancelled after emergency repairs to a sewer main were completed ahead of schedule, CFPUA officials said Friday.

The lane shift will temporarily be reinstated Monday, Oct. 4, so crews can replace a storm drain that was removed during the repair.

“Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, traffic from the outer northbound through lane of the 1500 block of N. 23rd St. will be shifted into the inner through lane at the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway ramp,” a CFPUA news release states. “Drivers will still be able to turn onto and off of the ramp, and through traffic between the ramp and One Tree Hill Way will not be affected.

“The closure is expected to remain in place through 5 p.m. Monday.”

