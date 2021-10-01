Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Possible intruder mauled to death by homeowner’s dogs

It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and...
It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and encountered several large dogs.(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A possible intruder was mauled to death by the homeowner’s dogs, according to investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the homeowner found Alex Abraha dead on the front porch upon returning home.

The medical examiner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has ruled mauling as the official cause of death.

It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and encountered several large dogs.

According to investigators, there is no known relationship between Abraha and the homeowner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies confiscated 291 grams of cocaine, 298 grams of heroin, approximately 137 dosage units...
Drug suspect jailed on $5 million bond after multi-county pursuit ends in crash, deputies say
Adam Kendall Marshall
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run makes first appearance in court
One of more than a dozen search warrants issued in fraud investigation into former pastor and...
Search warrants reveal new details about former pastor and treasurer arrested for church embezzlement
Wendi McLamb
Former pastor, treasurer accused of embezzling $136K from Brunswick County church
Aloni Wade, who is 15 years old, was last seen in Bladenboro on September 23
Bladenboro Police seek help finding missing juvenile

Latest News

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19, media reports say.
Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh positive for COVID-19, reports say
The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast...
Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing
Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Two teens tried to kill mother and younger brother, police say
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19