Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

North Carolina filmed ‘One Summer’ to premiere this weekend on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Jack takes his son and daughter to his late wife's beachside hometown hoping to heal and...
Jack takes his son and daughter to his late wife's beachside hometown hoping to heal and become closer. The summer brings visions of the past that could forge a new path forward. Photo: Sam Page, Amanda Schull (Source: Copyright 2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Brownie Harris)(BROWNIE HARRIS | Brownie Harris)
By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The cast and crew of “One Summer” spent several weeks this summer filming around Southeastern North Carolina. On Sunday, the film premieres on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel.

The film is based on a David Baldacci book of the same name.

The movie adaptation of the book stars Sam Page, Sarah Drew and Amanda Schull.

In Wilmington, the production filmed scenes at Elijah’s, a popular filming spot for numerous productions over the years. The crew also shot a night scene where two actors were in the water clinging to a Hobie Cat boat at the Legion Stadium pool.

Filming for interior scenes and a “wedding picture” scene out front of house happened at 41 Central Blvd. and 128 Northern Blvd in Wilmington.

The Bald Head Island lighthouse makes an appearance in the film. Crews also shot scenes in Southport and in other coastal North Carolina locations.

For more information about the film, which will first air on Sun., Oct. at 9 p.m., click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal pedestrian accident on Market St
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Market Street Friday morning
Deputies confiscated 291 grams of cocaine, 298 grams of heroin, approximately 137 dosage units...
Drug suspect jailed on $5 million bond after multi-county pursuit ends in crash, deputies say
One of more than a dozen search warrants issued in fraud investigation into former pastor and...
Search warrants reveal new details about former pastor and treasurer arrested for church embezzlement
Adam Kendall Marshall
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run makes first appearance in court
Wendi McLamb
Former pastor, treasurer accused of embezzling $136K from Brunswick County church

Latest News

Canines for Service (Source: Canines for Service)
September is Service Dog Awareness Month
Bestselling author Wiley Cash talks about his new novel "When Ghosts Come Home" with WECT's...
Wiley Cash’s new novel ‘When Ghosts Come Home’ set along Southeastern North Carolina coast
Report from Cape Fear Collective highlights wage inequality and lack of affordable housing
Report from Cape Fear Collective highlights wage inequality and lack of affordable housing
Report from Cape Fear Collective highlights wage inequality and lack of affordable housing
Report from Cape Fear Collective highlights wage inequality and lack of affordable housing