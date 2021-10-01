North Carolina filmed ‘One Summer’ to premiere this weekend on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The cast and crew of “One Summer” spent several weeks this summer filming around Southeastern North Carolina. On Sunday, the film premieres on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel.

The film is based on a David Baldacci book of the same name.

The movie adaptation of the book stars Sam Page, Sarah Drew and Amanda Schull.

In Wilmington, the production filmed scenes at Elijah’s, a popular filming spot for numerous productions over the years. The crew also shot a night scene where two actors were in the water clinging to a Hobie Cat boat at the Legion Stadium pool.

Filming for interior scenes and a “wedding picture” scene out front of house happened at 41 Central Blvd. and 128 Northern Blvd in Wilmington.

The Bald Head Island lighthouse makes an appearance in the film. Crews also shot scenes in Southport and in other coastal North Carolina locations.

For more information about the film, which will first air on Sun., Oct. at 9 p.m., click here.

