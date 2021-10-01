NHCS officials address Thursday altercation on Noble Middle School bus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An official with New Hanover County Schools released a statement regarding an altercation that broke out on a Noble Middle School bus Thursday afternoon.

The fight caused the bus driver to follow safety procedures and pull the vehicle over before calling 911. No injuries were reported.

Here’s the statement from New Hanover County Schools containing more details on the incident:

“At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 30 a physical altercation between students broke out on Noble Middle School Bus #416 near N. College Road and Ringo Drive. Due to the severity of the fight and in an effort to maintain safety for other students, the bus driver followed safety standards and procedures, pulled over and called 911. New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies quickly responded to the scene.

The bus had pulled over near some of its usual stops, and a number of parents arrived to pick up their students. One parent boarded the bus to retrieve their child, while other students used the back emergency exit to distance themselves from the altercation. Once the incident and bus driver were cleared by law enforcement the driver continued the route.

Our transportation department transports approximately 11,000 students to and from 45 schools daily and we pride ourselves in doing so safely, and this incident is not representative of our safety record. New Hanover County Schools will be working collaboratively with local law enforcement investigating this matter to ensure our busses remain safe spaces for our students and drivers.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.