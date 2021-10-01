NHC Commission for Women to present first Inspiration Award

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Commission for Women will recognize Tamera “Ty” Young as the first recipient of the Inspiration Award at the NHC Board of Commissioners meeting October 4.

The award is being presented to Young because she set an example of empowerment and inspiration in the community.

Young was drafted into the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) in 2008 and spent most of her playing career with the Chicago Sky before playing her final two seasons with the Las Vegas Aces. She is the second player from New Hanover County to be drafted into the WNBA.

“This is a really special day for our community, to recognize a woman who is an inspiration and role model for so many,” said Commission for Women Chair Sheila Evans. “Ty is the embodiment of what this award represents. She grew up here in New Hanover County and had big dreams and goals, and with her talent and drive she was able to achieve those. She is community-minded, dedicated, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of our first Inspiration Award than her.”

Young, who retired from the WNBA in July 2021, graduated from Laney High School in 2004. She attended James Madison where she was named to the All-CAA (Colonial Athletic Association) first team in three straight seasons. As a senior, Young was named CAA Player of the Year and set program records for career points and steals, among others.

The meeting will take place at the New Hanover County Historic Courthouse, 24 North 3rd Street in Room 301 (face coverings are required); and will also be streamed live at NHCTV.com, youtube.com/NewHanoverCo, and Spectrum Cable channel 13. The award will be presented at 4 p.m.

