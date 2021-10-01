Man found guilty in 2020 Columbus County murder

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A man was found guilty Friday in the 2020 murder of an 82-year-old Bolton resident.

Tucker Rector was found guilty of first-degree murder and a robbery with a dangerous weapon in the March 16, 2020, death of Edward Earl Johnson.

Rector was sentenced to life without parole.

Deputies responded to Johnson’s residence on Green Swamp Road North after he was reported missing.

“The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and immediately began searching for Davis,” the District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. “While on scene, officers were approached by Davis’ neighbor, Tucker Rector, who stated that ‘…he hoped he would not be considered a suspect…'

“Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office began working the scene and interviewing witnesses. After an interview with Tucker Rector, detectives searched the residence of Rector and located bloody clothing, a shotgun belonging to Davis, and an empty prescription bottle for Valium belonging to Davis. Rector then led Detective Paul Rockenbach to a remote area of the Green Swamp where he had dumped Edward Earl Davis’ body after shooting him in the head with a 20-gauge shotgun.”

