‘Florida Man’ filming to close 2 Carolina Beach parking lots

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Netflix show “Florida Man” are returning to Carolina Beach next week to continue filming.

Officials say two town-operated parking lots (Surfside East and Surfside West located along Carolina Beach Ave. N) will be closed to the public during the filming.

No road closures are expected.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Tim Murphy, the town’s Parks and Programs superintendent, at 910-707-2064 or email him at tim.murphy@carolinabeach.org.

According to Deadline, “Florida Man” stars Edgar Ramirez (“The Undoing,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Zero Dark Thirty”) as “a struggling ex-cop who is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.”

The show has been filming in the Wilmington area since early August.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.