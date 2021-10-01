Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: October opens with friendly skies, surf hazards

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sunny days and starry nights will be the rule across the Cape Fear Region through the first weekend of October. Expect seasonably cool morning temperatures in the 60s and locally 50s and warm afternoon readings mainly in the lower 80s. Beach goers: please use caution. The 77-degree surf may feel welcoming, but distant Hurricane Sam will add some potentially dangerous energy to the waves...

Friday: one to locally three-foot breakers, moderate risk of rip currents for east-facing beaches, low risk of rip currents for south-facing beaches.

Saturday: two to locally four-foot breakers, high risk of rip currents for east-facing beaches, moderate risk of rip currents for south-facing beaches.

Sunday: two to four-foot breakers with some localized five-foot sets, moderate to high risk of rip currents likely for east and south-facing beaches.

Sam itself will pass east of Bermuda this weekend and morph into a beastly cold-core storm over the chilly northern Atlantic latitudes next week. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, meanwhile, Victor remains likely to take a nonthreatening open-water track. As Atlantic Hurricane Season tends to only slowly settle in October, you are advised to stay vigilant and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

