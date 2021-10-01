Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

FBI, state join search for missing Florida college student

This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A...
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A crowd of more than 50 prayed on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 evening for the safe return of Miya Marcano. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says she disappeared Friday shortly after 27-year-old maintenance worker Armando Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key.(Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have joined a search that spans three counties for a missing college student who disappeared a week ago after a maintenance man entered her apartment.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says Armando Caballero is the “prime suspect” in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest before the maintenance worker apparently killed himself.

Mina says some 60 detectives are working exclusively on the case, and the search now extends over Orange, Seminole and Volusa counties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies confiscated 291 grams of cocaine, 298 grams of heroin, approximately 137 dosage units...
Drug suspect jailed on $5 million bond after multi-county pursuit ends in crash, deputies say
Adam Kendall Marshall
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run makes first appearance in court
One of more than a dozen search warrants issued in fraud investigation into former pastor and...
Search warrants reveal new details about former pastor and treasurer arrested for church embezzlement
Wendi McLamb
Former pastor, treasurer accused of embezzling $136K from Brunswick County church
Aloni Wade, who is 15 years old, was last seen in Bladenboro on September 23
Bladenboro Police seek help finding missing juvenile

Latest News

Lt. Brian Zach adopted a little girl he met during a welfare check four years ago.
Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report
Fifty percent now say they approve of President Joe Biden, while 49% disapprove. Fifty-four...
Biden’s approval slumps after a slew of crises: AP-NORC poll
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Former President Jimmy Carter quietly marks 97th birthday
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19