Emergency crews respond to fire at Wilmington gun shop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of South Kerr Avenue is closed to traffic as emergency crews respond to a fire at a Wilmington gun shop Friday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at Blackwater Guns & Outfitters, located at 1024 South Kerr Avenue, around 2:45 p.m.

An emergency official at the scene confirmed that the small fire began in the store’s warehouse but is under control.

No injuries were reported.

South Kerr Avenue was closed between Wrightsville and Cedar avenues so crews could respond to the scene.

Drivers should seek an alternate route until the road can be reopened.

