Chadbourn man receives sentence for firearm and drug offenses

Jail cell (file photo)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Justice sentenced Lukim Lamont Pittman Friday to 81 months in prison for firearm and drug offenses.

On June 23, 2021, Pittman pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Pittman had previously been convicted of  felony offenses that involved firearms.

A three-month narcotics investigation by the Columbus county Sheriff’s Office in 2019 led to the arrest.

As part of the investigation, officers purchased narcotics from Pittman; in August 2019, they bought cocaine and a Glock 9mm firearm from Pittman.

