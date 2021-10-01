Senior Connect
37-year-old man drowns at Sunset Beach, officials say

(Source: Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 37-year-old man drowned while swimming in the ocean at Sunset Beach Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the Sunset Beach Fire Department, crews were alerted around 2:40 p.m. that a man was struggling to swim while 75 yards off-shore, near the 32nd Street beach access.

Bystanders had already pulled the man back onto the shore and were performing CPR as emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

He was later pronounced dead, the spokesperson said.

The man’s identity was not provided. No other details were released.

