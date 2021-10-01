37-year-old man drowns at Sunset Beach, officials say

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 37-year-old man drowned while swimming in the ocean at Sunset Beach Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the Sunset Beach Fire Department, crews were alerted around 2:40 p.m. that a man was struggling to swim while 75 yards off-shore, near the 32nd Street beach access.

Bystanders had already pulled the man back onto the shore and were performing CPR as emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

He was later pronounced dead, the spokesperson said.

The man’s identity was not provided. No other details were released.

