WPD partners with Crimestoppers, CUE, offers $5,000 reward to help find Ebonee Spears

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is partnering with CrimeStoppers and the CUE Center by offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the discovery of Ebonee Spears.

Spears was last seen on January 15, 2016 outside a Nixon Street apartment. She was 30 years old at the time.

In February 2016, a $3,000 reward was offered for help locating Spears.

Every year, her family and friends, who refuse to give up hope, hold events to bring attention to the fact she is still missing.

WPD asks that you watch this video and share it.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call WPD at (910) 763-3888 or 1-800-531-9845, or call the CUE center at (910) 232-1687. Callers can remain anonymous.

