Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UNC developing patch that would allow vaccinations without needles

COVID-19 shots, flu shots, childhood vaccines — even if people know they’re needed, many aren’t...
COVID-19 shots, flu shots, childhood vaccines — even if people know they’re needed, many aren’t a big fan of actually getting shots. One day, people may be able to get vaccines without pain thanks to some new technology developed at UNC.(WNCN)
By Maggie Newland
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 shots, flu shots, childhood vaccines — even if people know they’re needed, many aren’t a big fan of actually getting shots. One day, people may be able to get vaccines without pain thanks to some new technology developed at UNC.

For James Todd, vaccines come with anxiety.

“I’m not too fond of them. I actually have needle-phobia,” he explained.

He’s not alone. According to the CDC, as many as a quarter of adults and most children have a fear of needles. For some, the fear is so severe it prevents them from getting vaccines. But one day, needles, at least the ones people are used to, may not be necessary.

Dr. Joseph DeSimone worked at UNC for 30 years. He’s at Stanford now, but he and his colleagues are still working with UNC researchers on a tiny patch that can deliver vaccines when applied to the skin.

“Our approach was to directly 3-D print the microneedles using a breakthrough in 3-D printing that we pioneered when I was in Chapel Hill,” he said.

The microneedles on the patch are so small they can hardly be felt.

“It’s pain-free and anxiety-free,” DeSimone said, adding that the patch is also more effective than traditional shots. “We have 100 to 1,000 times more of the targeted immune cells in the dermis of our skin than we do in our muscle.”

That means each person would require a smaller amount of vaccine. It also wouldn’t need to be kept as cold as vaccines that are used in liquid form.

“When you think about global access, you are going to need things like that,” DeSimone said.

Right now, the patch is being tested on animals. DeSimone said the results are promising, and within five years, he expects people could be regularly using the patches.

“They can be self-administered. You wouldn’t need a health care worker,” he said. “They could be delivered by UPS or Amazon.”

For Todd, that would mean a lot less anxiety leading up to a shot.

“That would be fantastic,” he said. “That would be truly amazing.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Wendi McLamb
Former pastor, treasurer accused of embezzling $136K from Brunswick County church
Adam Kendall Marshall
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run makes first appearance in court
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
NC sheriff looking into claims of Brian Laundrie sightings, says ‘nothing has been verified’
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Foul play now suspected in Bladen Co. man’s disappearance; governor’s office offers $5,000 reward
Victim's family upset over initial bond in deadly hit-and-run arrest
‘I don’t think that’s right:’ Victim’s family upset over initial bond in deadly hit-and-run arrest

Latest News

Deputies confiscated 291 grams of cocaine, 298 grams of heroin, approximately 137 dosage units...
Drug suspect jailed on $5 million bond after multi-county pursuit ends in crash, deputies say
A missing father and son from Lincoln County have been located.
Missing Lincoln Co. father, son found in Georgia, authorities say
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
Distilleries will soon be able to sell liquor bottles on Sundays in North Carolina.
Soon to come: Distilleries can sell liquor bottles on Sundays starting October