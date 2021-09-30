Senior Connect
The Towns of Leland and Surf City to receive a total of almost $1M in grant funds for parks and recreation

Town of Leland hosted meeting earlier in the year to discuss planned improvements to Founders Park
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Parks and Recreation Authority approved $5 million in grants September 24 to fund 14 parks and recreation projects across the state, including $500,000 for the Earl G. & Inez Batts Recreation Complex in Surf City and $489,000 for Founders Park Phase I in Leland.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) will award the grants. Awardees must match funds dollar-for-dollar for the awarded amount.

“The local parks and recreation projects funded by these grants are especially important this year as the public use of parks, trails, and greenways has increased during the pandemic,” Cooper said. “These projects will give families additional healthy options to get active and outdoors close to home.”

The grants are available to fund land acquisition, development and renovation of public parks and recreation areas.

Leland’s Founders Park is located at 113 Town Hall Drive in Leland and comprises around 18 acres. The Master Plan, which was last revised in January 2021, can be viewed here.

Approximately 60 acres of land was purchased by Surf City in July 2020 next to the Community Center and Athletic Complex for future recreational facilities.

A closer look at Surf City’s new $550,000 park property, and plans for the future

