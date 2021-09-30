Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Soon to come: Distilleries can sell liquor bottles on Sundays starting October

The bill does not change ABC stores, they will still be closed on Sundays.
Distilleries will soon be able to sell liquor bottles on Sundays in North Carolina.
Distilleries will soon be able to sell liquor bottles on Sundays in North Carolina.(WBTV)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanks to a new state law that goes into effect in October, distilleries in North Carolina can sell their distilled spirits on Sundays.

“Think it’s great, new place where you buy alcohol on a Sunday,” said Tommy Harris.

Harris was a customer Wednesday afternoon at Great Wagon Road Distilling Company in NoDa.

“I’d rather give my business here than anywhere else,” he added.

Under House Bill 890 -- which goes into effect Friday -- distilleries will be able to sell their bottles to customers on Sundays.

The bill does not change ABC stores, they will still be closed on Sundays.

“It’s a huge bit of revenue generation for distilleries...local distilleries here,” said Great Wagon Road Distilling Company owner Oliver Mulligan. “We’re very excited about it and it’s about time coming around it’s you know, we’re catching up to our neighbors next door in South Carolina.”

With the pandemic, distilleries like Great Wagon Road have had to improvise to make ends meet.

“COVID decimated us,” Mulligan said.

He says they average about $10,000 a month on just bottle sales. While an extra day a week may not seem like a lot, it is a much needed boost.

“I was thinking it will increase our monthly overall by about 20 percent. I think it will bring it up by that,” Mulligan said.

For those who depend on customers, this extra day means more money in their pocket.

“We get tips on how much we sell, and being able to get that extra money in the pocket, always is better,” said bartender Kirsty Romero. “Being able to have that extra day to meet new people in the neighborhood and sell our product and endorse ourselves it’s really good.”

The bill does allow for sales from 12 to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendi McLamb
Former pastor, treasurer accused of embezzling $136K from Brunswick County church
Adam Kendall Marshall
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run makes first appearance in court
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
NC sheriff looking into claims of Brian Laundrie sightings, says ‘nothing has been verified’
Victim's family upset over initial bond in deadly hit-and-run arrest
‘I don’t think that’s right:’ Victim’s family upset over initial bond in deadly hit-and-run arrest
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Foul play now suspected in Bladen Co. man’s disappearance; governor’s office offers $5,000 reward

Latest News

Foul play now suspected in Bladen Co. man’s disappearance
Investigators suspect foul play in Brandon McDonald's disappearance
Emereau Charter school clarifies COVID clusters vs case numbers
One charter school provided clarity on reported COVID clusters vs. cases
Bladenboro Police seek help finding missing juvenile
Police need help finding teen missing since last Thursday
Aloni Wade, who is 15 years old, was last seen in Bladenboro on September 23
Bladenboro Police seek help finding missing juvenile