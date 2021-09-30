Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Search warrants reveal new details about former pastor and treasurer arrested for church embezzlement

One of more than a dozen search warrants issued in fraud investigation into former pastor and...
One of more than a dozen search warrants issued in fraud investigation into former pastor and treasurer of Sabbath Home Baptist Church.(WECT)
By Ann McAdams
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Search warrants obtained by WECT shed more light on the circumstances leading to the arrest of a former pastor and his ex-wife on embezzlement and conspiracy charges.

Arrest warrants for Ransom Wade McLamb, Jr. and his ex-wife, Wendi Wishnefsky McLamb, were issued Wednesday. Wendi was served the same day the warrant was issued and made her first appearance in Brunswick County Court on Thursday. Wade was served in New Hanover County on Thursday and released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.

Wade worked as the pastor of Sabbath Home Baptist Church in Supply. According to search warrants, the embezzlement occurred over a period of years from 2014-2020. Church members filed a formal complaint with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on March 8, 2021. The following day, detectives met with several congregation members to get more information about the suspected embezzlement.

“Church members report in August 2020, the pastor, Ransom Wade McLamb, Jr. abruptly resigned without reason. When Ransom resigned, Chris Cocker (Ransom’s son-in-law) was named interim pastor. In 2014, Wendi Wishnefsky McLamb assumed the secretary and treasurer responsibilities of Sabbath Home Baptist Church until she left the church in November 2020. When Wendi left the church, church members were left with little documentation showing where church funds were spent throughout the years,” the search warrant application reads.

“When church members logged onto the church computer, they discovered all but three (3) files were deleted, a recovery program was purchased and installed in attempt to recover church files by church members. Church members began reviewing files and obtaining financial records from their banking institution (Branch Banking and Trust ‘BB&T’). Church members discovered Wendi had closed the three BB&T accounts without authorization and opened one (1) account at First Bank of Shallotte,” the application continues.

In reviewing the records, detectives say that church members learned the McLambs “reimbursed themselves for expenses without documentation or authorization.” Over the years, those reimbursements totaled more than $136,000.

“The McLambs paid personal bills with church funds (home schooling, traveling, insurance and credit cards)... without the church members knowledge,” the application continues. It also notes that Ransom McLamb was believed to have had a procedure completed in 2018 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) using church funds.

Detectives requested financial records linked to the McLambs from NHRMC, Captial One Bank, Local Government Federal Credit Union, GuideStone Financial Resources, Truist, Verizon, First Bank, Delta Dental of NC, Allstate Insurance Company, Amazon, Apple, State Employees Credit Union, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and M2 Credit Care.

The search warrant for Amazon includes a list of more than 30 purchases in question dating from 2016-2019, ranging from a $2.12 purchase to $93.45. The Apple warrant also includes a detailed list of charges between 2018 and 2020.

The McLambs had not responded to requests for comment as of the time of this publication, but we will update the story if they do. One church member connected to the investigation declined to comment. Others did not respond to messages.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendi McLamb
Former pastor, treasurer accused of embezzling $136K from Brunswick County church
Adam Kendall Marshall
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run makes first appearance in court
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
NC sheriff looking into claims of Brian Laundrie sightings, says ‘nothing has been verified’
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Foul play now suspected in Bladen Co. man’s disappearance; governor’s office offers $5,000 reward
Victim's family upset over initial bond in deadly hit-and-run arrest
‘I don’t think that’s right:’ Victim’s family upset over initial bond in deadly hit-and-run arrest

Latest News

Port City Politics
Port City Politics 9/30
Brunswick County EMS
Brunswick County EMS utilizing help from FEMA ambulance crews
That total marks the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the county in a single month since...
New Hanover Public Health: 62 COVID-19 deaths reported in September
This past tourist season was arguably the most successful in the history of the Battleship...
Battleship North Carolina sees strongest tourist season in years, officials say