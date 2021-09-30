Port City Politics: Week of Sep. 27

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City Politics is a collaborative podcast between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics.

The Podcast will be available from both stations.

Possible strike could affect the film industry

The union representing thousands of behind-the-scenes film workers will begin voting on a potential strike later this week.

IATSE union members start casting their ballots on Fri., Oct. 1.

According to a statement on the IATSE website, the key sticking points in the negotiations on successor contracts to the Producer-IATSE Basic Agreement, and the Theatrical and Television Motion Picture Area Standards Agreement, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) include “excessively unsafe and harmful working hours” and “unlivable wages for the lowest paid crafts.”

Woody White quits UNCW Board of Trustees

Former New Hanover County commissioner Woody White shared a letter of resignation on Twitter Thursday.

White informed the UNCW Board of Trustees of his resignation “effective immediately.”

According to the UNCW website, White was initially appointed to the Board of Trustees in 2018 and reappointed in 2019 for a term ending in 2023.

Vantaca incentives will bring more than 100 jobs to Wilmington

Vantaca, a software-as-a-service provider headquartered in the Port City, will double its workforce by adding 104 new jobs as part of a $4.9 million expansion in Wilmington, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday.

“North Carolina is one of the fastest growing technology hubs in the nation,” said Governor Cooper. “When combined with our reputation for financial technology, a talented workforce and premier quality of life, it’s great news that Vantaca is expanding right here in its hometown of Wilmington.”

Vantaca, established in 2016, provides software-as-a-service through its cloud-based platform for homeowner associations and community management organizations. The company’s system automates workflows and accounting functions to offer an integrated solution that streamlines communications and user activity while facilitating financial operations in real-time.

Booster shots approved

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the approval of booster shots for those who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and local health departments are once again working to ramp up vaccination efforts which are starting to look like the initial rollout of the vaccine.

Not everyone is eligible right now to get a booster shot and, so far, it is only for those who have received the Pfizer series of shots. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are not for booster shots at this time. While booster shots were only recently approved, third doses of the vaccines have been available for some time now.

