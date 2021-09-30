Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, In Hanoi, Vietnam.(Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons launches this month.

The Korean Central News Agency said Friday the test-launch performed Thursday is “of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile system.”

North Korea has recently mixed its weapons tests with conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract outside concessions.  

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday expressed his willingness to restore communication channels with rival South Korea while slamming the United States for its hostility against the North.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendi McLamb
Former pastor, treasurer accused of embezzling $136K from Brunswick County church
Adam Kendall Marshall
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run makes first appearance in court
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Foul play now suspected in Bladen Co. man’s disappearance; governor’s office offers $5,000 reward
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
NC sheriff looking into claims of Brian Laundrie sightings, says ‘nothing has been verified’
Victim's family upset over initial bond in deadly hit-and-run arrest
‘I don’t think that’s right:’ Victim’s family upset over initial bond in deadly hit-and-run arrest

Latest News

Family of Vanessa Guillen fights for amendment in NDAA
Breaking news.
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown
The Biden administration is putting final touches on long-sought consumer protections against...
Ban on ‘surprise’ medical bills to take effect Jan. 1