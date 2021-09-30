Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium

Mick Jagger, the legendary frontman of The Rolling Stones, took to his social media platforms to post a photo of himself grabbing a drink at the Thirsty Beaver Saloon on Wednesday night.
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Diners and drinkers out and about in the Queen City last night just might have stumbled across a Rolling Stone.

Mick Jagger, the legendary frontman of The Rolling Stones, took to his social media platforms to post a photo of himself grabbing a drink at the Thirsty Beaver Saloon on Wednesday night.

He captioned it, “Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC.”

Staff at La Belle Helene also confirmed that Jagger stopped in for dinner and ate in the private dining room.

Jagger was in Charlotte with the rest of his bandmates for a concert at Bank of America Stadium Thursday night.

Related: The Rolling Stones to rock Bank of America Stadium in stadium’s first concert since pandemic began

It’s the stadium’s first concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendi McLamb
Former pastor, treasurer accused of embezzling $136K from Brunswick County church
Adam Kendall Marshall
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run makes first appearance in court
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
NC sheriff looking into claims of Brian Laundrie sightings, says ‘nothing has been verified’
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Foul play now suspected in Bladen Co. man’s disappearance; governor’s office offers $5,000 reward
Victim's family upset over initial bond in deadly hit-and-run arrest
‘I don’t think that’s right:’ Victim’s family upset over initial bond in deadly hit-and-run arrest

Latest News

Deputies confiscated 291 grams of cocaine, 298 grams of heroin, approximately 137 dosage units...
Drug suspect jailed on $5 million bond after multi-county pursuit ends in crash, deputies say
A missing father and son from Lincoln County have been located.
Missing Lincoln Co. father, son found in Georgia, authorities say
COVID-19 shots, flu shots, childhood vaccines — even if people know they’re needed, many aren’t...
UNC developing patch that would allow vaccinations without needles
Distilleries will soon be able to sell liquor bottles on Sundays in North Carolina.
Soon to come: Distilleries can sell liquor bottles on Sundays starting October