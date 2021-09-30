Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Diners and drinkers out and about in the Queen City last night just might have stumbled across a Rolling Stone.

Mick Jagger, the legendary frontman of The Rolling Stones, took to his social media platforms to post a photo of himself grabbing a drink at the Thirsty Beaver Saloon on Wednesday night.

He captioned it, “Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC.”

Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC pic.twitter.com/BWssvivAII — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 30, 2021

Staff at La Belle Helene also confirmed that Jagger stopped in for dinner and ate in the private dining room.

Jagger was in Charlotte with the rest of his bandmates for a concert at Bank of America Stadium Thursday night.

It’s the stadium’s first concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

