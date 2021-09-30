Senior Connect
Lincoln County authorities search for missing father, 4-year-old son

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing father and son.

According to authorities, 44-year-old Adrian Paul Vancleave and 4-year-old Lincoln Paul Vancleave, both of Denver, N.C., were last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when the father picked up his son at Denver Christian Academy.

Left: 44-year-old Adrian Paul Vancleave; Right: 4-year-old Lincoln Paul Vancleave
Left: 44-year-old Adrian Paul Vancleave; Right: 4-year-old Lincoln Paul Vancleave(Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

The two were to meet the other parent around 5 p.m. but never showed up, LCSO detectives said.

According to Vancleave’s wife, her husband has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and has gone missing before, but never with his son, authorities said.

Adrian Paul Vancleave stands 5-foot-9, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Lincoln Paul Vancleave stands 3-foot-6, with curly sandy blond hair. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, red shorts and navy blue and orange shoes.

They should be in a dark blue 2008 Acura four-door with North Carolina license plate FJM- 9863. The vehicle has a broken taillight, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202, or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at (704) 736-8909.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

