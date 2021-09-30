Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Former USTA President Katrina Adams coming to Wilmington for book signing, tennis clinic

Katrina Adams
Katrina Adams(USTA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former President and CEO of the United States Tennis Association Katrina Adams will be in Wilmington this weekend.

Adams was the first black person to serve as president, chairman and CEO of the USTA. She was also the youngest person and first former player to serve in that position. Adams was a highly accomplished professional tennis player, winning 20 career WTA doubles titles and reaching the quarterfinals or better in doubles at all four Grand Slam events.

On Friday, October 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., Adams will headline a reception and book signing at the garden of the City Club of Wilmington. Called “An Evening with Katrina Adams,” the event is hosted by One Love Tennis, The Greater Wilmington Tennis Association and The City Club of Wilmington.

Friday’s event is open to the public and has a cover charge of $50, which includes a copy of Katrina’s Book “Own the Arena,” a behind-the-scenes look at the leadership skills involved in hosting the US Open, one of the largest sporting events in the world.

On Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m., Adams will be leading children’s tennis clinics at One Love Tennis, located at 1406 Orange Street in Downtown Wilmington.

An Evening with Katrina Adams
An Evening with Katrina Adams(One Love Tennis)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendi McLamb
Former pastor, treasurer accused of embezzling $136K from Brunswick County church
Adam Kendall Marshall
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run makes first appearance in court
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
NC sheriff looking into claims of Brian Laundrie sightings, says ‘nothing has been verified’
Victim's family upset over initial bond in deadly hit-and-run arrest
‘I don’t think that’s right:’ Victim’s family upset over initial bond in deadly hit-and-run arrest
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Foul play now suspected in Bladen Co. man’s disappearance; governor’s office offers $5,000 reward

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Sen. Richard Burr proposes bill to tax scholarships of college athletes who earn money from name, image, likeness
High School Football
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 7
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 7
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 7
Derek DeYoung, left, points out players to his son Dominic DeYoung as the Carolina Hurricanes...
Masks, health survey required for ‘Canes home games in 2021-22