Former USTA President Katrina Adams coming to Wilmington for book signing, tennis clinic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former President and CEO of the United States Tennis Association Katrina Adams will be in Wilmington this weekend.

Adams was the first black person to serve as president, chairman and CEO of the USTA. She was also the youngest person and first former player to serve in that position. Adams was a highly accomplished professional tennis player, winning 20 career WTA doubles titles and reaching the quarterfinals or better in doubles at all four Grand Slam events.

On Friday, October 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., Adams will headline a reception and book signing at the garden of the City Club of Wilmington. Called “An Evening with Katrina Adams,” the event is hosted by One Love Tennis, The Greater Wilmington Tennis Association and The City Club of Wilmington.

Friday’s event is open to the public and has a cover charge of $50, which includes a copy of Katrina’s Book “Own the Arena,” a behind-the-scenes look at the leadership skills involved in hosting the US Open, one of the largest sporting events in the world.

On Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m., Adams will be leading children’s tennis clinics at One Love Tennis, located at 1406 Orange Street in Downtown Wilmington.

An Evening with Katrina Adams (One Love Tennis)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.