First Alert Forecast: tropics active to open October; Fall feel returns locally

By Gabe Ross
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for Friday houses variably cloudy and dry conditions across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures ought to reach the seasonably warm near 80 or lower 80s range amid light east or northeast breezes in the afternoon after a cool and airy start in the 60s. And in the surf: expect one to three-foot breakers, a low to moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures near 77.

September, the statistically most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season, will close on a stormy note here in 2021. Significant Hurricane Sam remains on-track to pass east of Bermuda this weekend; the Carolina Coast will feel its related swell, heavy surf, and rip currents in the early days of October. Newer Tropical Storm Victor will climb northward through the eastern Atlantic Ocean in the next five days with neither direct nor indirect impacts for the Carolinas.

Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Atlantic Hurricane Season tends to only slowly settle October. Stay vigilant and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

