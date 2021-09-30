Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: tropics active to close September, open October

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - September, the statistically most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season, will close on a stormy note here in 2021. Significant Hurricane Sam remains on-track to pass east of Bermuda this weekend; the Carolina Coast will feel its related swell, heavy surf, and rip currents in the early days of October. Newer Tropical Storm Victor will climb northward through the eastern Atlantic Ocean in the next five days with neither direct nor indirect impacts for the Carolinas.

Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday houses the risk of a passing shower or thundershower but, for the most part, skies will be variably cloudy and dry across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures ought to reach the seasonably warm near 80 or lower 80s range amid light east or northeast breezes Thursday afternoon ahead of some cool and airy 60s for the morning of Friday, October 1. And in the surf: expect one to three-foot breakers, a low to moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures near 77.

Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Atlantic Hurricane Season tends to only slowly settle October. Stay vigilant and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

