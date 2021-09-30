Senior Connect
FBI agents back at home of Brian Laundrie’s parents

The FBI searched a camper at the Laundrie home.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Agents with the FBI were back at the home of Brian Laundrie Thursday afternoon.

The agents returned to the home and checked a camper outside before entering the house. Brian Laundrie is the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito. Petito was Laundrie’s fiancée and the pair had been traveling across the country on a road trip. Gabby was documenting the experience on social media.

She then vanished. Her remains were found in Wyoming.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing last week. Documents obtained by ABC7 show that Roberta Laundrie checked into Fort De Soto between Sept 6 and Sept. 8. Brian had returned from the road trip on Sept. 1 with no Gabby.

There is a federal warrant for his arrest for fraud. After entering the home, the Agents left the scene carrying paper bags.

ABC7 reached out to Steven Bertolino, attorney for the Laundries confirmed the FBI was at the scene.

“The FBI is at the Laundrie home today to collect some personal items belonging to Brian that will assist the canines in their search for Brian. There is nothing more to this,” he said.

If you have information on the whereabouts on Brian Laundrie, call law enforcement.

