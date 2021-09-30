Drug suspect jailed on $5 million bond after multi-county pursuit ends in crash, deputies say

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man is facing numerous drug-related charges and is jailed on a multi-million dollar bond after authorities say he led deputies on a chase that stretched across three counties earlier this week.

According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the agency’s “Heavy Enforcement Action Team” were conducting a checking station on Old Lake Road in the Riegelwood area when a dark-colored SUV approached and failed to stop.

“Deputies pursued the vehicle, leading through the eastern part of Columbus County into Bladen County. The pursuit ended when the suspect wrecked the vehicle into a fence in Pender County,” the release stated.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Deron Dewitt Blanks of Hallsboro, ran from the scene but was caught a short time later.

Deputies searched his vehicle and confiscated 291 grams of cocaine, 298 grams of heroin, approximately 137 dosage units of various prescription medication, a stolen gun, and a large sum of cash.

Deron Dewitt Blanks (Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)

Blanks was charged with the following:

Trafficking Opium or Heroin (4 counts)

Trafficking cocaine (2 counts)

Possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (2 counts)

Possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Felony flee to elude

Carrying a concealed weapon

Maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

Resisting a public officer 2 counts of

Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)

Failure to appear (2 counts)

The news release also stated that Blanks was additionally charged with three counts of sell or deliver herion in connection with a separate investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Vice/Narcotics unit.

He’s currently jailed on a $5.16 million bond.

